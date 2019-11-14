A Rome man remained in jail Thursday pending a $5,700 bond after a traffic stop led to drug and forgery charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
John Paul Grillbortzer, Jr., 38, of 3 Beverly Drive, was arrested on Williamson Street just before 9 p.m. Wednesday following a traffic stop. He was found in possession of a marijuana cigarette, a set of digital scales with marijuana residue and a counterfeit $100 bill.
Grillbortzer is charged with felony third degree forgery, along with misdemeanors driving on a suspended license, possession of marijuana, possession of drug related objects and a headlight violation.