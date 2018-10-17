A pair of Rome residents landed in the Floyd County Jail Tuesday night after drugs and a firearm were found in the vehicle they were in.
According to Floyd County Jail and Rome police reports:
Anthony Bryan McDade, 42, of 219 Rolling Oaks Drive, and Misti Ann Smith, 35, of 110 Simpson Drive, were arrested around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday after a traffic stop for no tag on the vehicle near 1318 Martha Berry Blvd.
A search was conducted after a K-9 indicated on the vehicle, leading to the discovery of illegal narcotics and a firearm.
McDade is charged with felonies possession of a controlled substance, possession of a Schedule Four substance and possession of a firearm during commission of a crime. Smith is charged with felony possession of a Schedule Four substance and misdemeanors possession of less than once ounce of marijuana and possession of drug related objects.