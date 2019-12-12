A Rome woman remained in jail on a $5,700 bond Thursday afternoon after a traffic stop led to drug charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Marsha Danielle Seal, 42, of 15 Lyons Drive, was stopped on the Georgia 1 Loop at Georgia Highway 1 just before midnight Wednesday and was found in possession of a clear crystal-like substance though to be methamphetamine. She also had a green substance thought to be marijuana.
Seal is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of less than 1 ounce of marijuana.