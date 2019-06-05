A traffic stop Tuesday afternoon landed a Rome woman in jail on drug charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Ashley Rebecca Dupree, 35, of 2575 Kingston Highway, was stopped near 1425 Turner McCall Blvd. around 12:45 p.m. She was found to be impaired and also in possession of methamphetamines.
Dupree is charged with felonies possession of meth, and possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance. She is also charged with misdemeanors driving under the influence of drugs, possession of drug related objects and drugs not in the original container.
Dupree was being held on a $1,350 bond Wednesday.