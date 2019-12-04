Traffic stop leads to drug charges for Rome man
A Rome man remained in jail Wednesday afternoon on a $5,700 bond after a traffic stop led to a drug charge.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Shane Lamar Woody, 33, of 120 Blacks Bluff Rd., was pulled over late Tuesday night on Maple Avenue at Juniper Way for following too closely and was found to have a suspended license. It was also discovered that Woody was in possession of methamphetamine.
Woody is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, as well as misdemeanor following too closely and driving on a suspended license.