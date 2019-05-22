A traffic stop on May 14 near on Highway 140 near Interstate 75 in Adairsville landed a Plainville man in jail on drug charges.
According to the Adairsville Police Department:
Roger Bailey, 31, was stopped after his vehicle plates came back as not matching the truck he was driving. After he was stopped, Bailey couldn't produce proper registration paperwork and it was found his license had been suspended.
A search of the vehicle produced an amount of methamphetamine, a .22 caliber pistol and two smoking devices and some plastic baggies.
Bailey is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He is also charged with misdemeanor driving on a suspended license, concealing the identity of a vehicle, possession of drug related objects and failure to register a vehicle.