An Elberton, Ga., man was arrested just before midnight Tuesday after a traffic stop led to multiple drug charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Mattox Joe Bradford, 23, of 1013 Jack McVeigh Drive, Elberton, pulled over near the intersection of Maple Road and Mahan Street when an officer noticed he had a headlight out. A search yielded suspected drugs.
Bradford is charged with felonies possession of methamphetamine, crossing guardline and possession with the intent to distribute. He is also charged with misdemeanors possession of marijuana, possession of drug related objects, a headlight violation and obstruction of law enforcement. He was being held without bond Wednesday afternoon.