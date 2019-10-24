Natisha Louise McDonald

Natisha Louise McDonald

A Cedartown woman was in jail without bond Thursday on drug and traffic related charges.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Natisha Louise McDonald, 42, of 1179 Doyle Rd., was arrested around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday during a traffic stop at Woods Road and Ray Street.

McDonald was operating the vehicle without insurance or registration and was found to be in possession of a glass pipe with suspected methamphetamines. She is charged with felony possession of methamphetamines, and misdemeanors possession of drug related objects, driving without insurance and driving without registration.

Recommended for you

Comments disabled.