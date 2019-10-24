A Cedartown woman was in jail without bond Thursday on drug and traffic related charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Natisha Louise McDonald, 42, of 1179 Doyle Rd., was arrested around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday during a traffic stop at Woods Road and Ray Street.
McDonald was operating the vehicle without insurance or registration and was found to be in possession of a glass pipe with suspected methamphetamines. She is charged with felony possession of methamphetamines, and misdemeanors possession of drug related objects, driving without insurance and driving without registration.