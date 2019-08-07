A pair of Cedartown residents were arrested in Rome Tuesday evening after drugs were found during a traffic stop.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Dannie Ray Kelley Jr., 43, of 1195 Doyle Road, and Tiffany Hope Chambers, 42, of 130 Lovvorn Road, were arrested just after 7 p.m. on Turner McCall near O'Neill Street.
Both Kelley and Chambers are charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug related objects. Kelley is also charged with a misdemeanor windshield violation, while chambers is facing a misdemeanor open container charge. Each remained in jail Wednesday afternoon on a $5,700 bond.