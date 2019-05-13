Chayra Wayne Allen

Chayra Wayne Allen

A Cartersville man was arrested early Monday morning after a traffic stop led to drug charges.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Chayra Wayne Allen, 40, of 41 Country Meadow Way, was stopped on GA-1 at Depot Street in Armuchee just before 5 a.m. while traveling 72 miles-per-hour in a 55 miles-per-hour zone.

During the traffic stop, Allen discarded plastic baggies onto the roadway. A search of the vehicle yielded a scale with white residue and plastic baggies of a "green, leafy substance" suspected of being marijuana, while the discarded baggies recovered at the scene contained a white substance also suspected of being a controlled substance.

Allen is charged with felonies tampering with evidence and possession of a Schedule I substance. He is also charged with misdemeanors possession of marijuana less than one ounce, possession of drug related objects and speeding. He was being held without bond Monday.

Roman Record editor

Blake Silvers is a member of the Rome News-Tribune editorial staff.

Comments disabled.