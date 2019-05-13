A Cartersville man was arrested early Monday morning after a traffic stop led to drug charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Chayra Wayne Allen, 40, of 41 Country Meadow Way, was stopped on GA-1 at Depot Street in Armuchee just before 5 a.m. while traveling 72 miles-per-hour in a 55 miles-per-hour zone.
During the traffic stop, Allen discarded plastic baggies onto the roadway. A search of the vehicle yielded a scale with white residue and plastic baggies of a "green, leafy substance" suspected of being marijuana, while the discarded baggies recovered at the scene contained a white substance also suspected of being a controlled substance.
Allen is charged with felonies tampering with evidence and possession of a Schedule I substance. He is also charged with misdemeanors possession of marijuana less than one ounce, possession of drug related objects and speeding. He was being held without bond Monday.