A Rome woman facing a felony drug charge was in jail Sunday night with no bond set.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Connie Leann Garlin, 29, of 1349 Redmond Road, Apt. 15, was stopped Saturday afternoon on Melrose Avenue for driving without a valid tag.
She had a small plastic bag containing methamphetamine, digital scales and plastic straws with meth residue.
Garlin is charged with felony meth possession and the misdemeanors driving without insurance, driving without a tag and possession of drug-related objects.