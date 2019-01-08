A traffic stop near the intersection of Calhoun Road and Yale Road Monday night resulted in a felony drug arrest.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Cory Ryan Roberson, 30, of 3850 Kingston Highway, was arrested around 7 p.m. and charged with felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance along with misdemeanor driving on a suspended or revoked license, failure to maintain a lane and possession of drug related objects.
Jail documents do not indicate what kind of controlled substance Roberson had.
Roberson was released from jail Tuesday on $5,700 bond.