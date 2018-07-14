Traffic stop leads to drug arrest
A traffic stop in the Armuchee community has results in the arrest of a Floyd County resident on felony drug charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Sarita Renee Watkins, 52, of 234A Hennon Drive was stopped Friday night at Old Summerville Road and Selman Road on suspicion of being an impaired motorist. Watkins was charged with felony possession of a Schedule IV Controlled substance after officers found the undisclosed drugs in her possession.
She was also charged with misdemeanors for driving under the influence, having drugs not in an original container and an open container violation.
Watkins was released from jail Saturday on $3,500 bond.