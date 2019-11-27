A traffic stop on Cartersville Highway led to a long list of drug charges for a Rome man.
According to Floyd County Jail and Rome Police Department reports:
Maurice Ladell Strozier, Jr., of 303 Nixon Ave., was stopped near Hobson Way late Tuesday evening. He fled in the parking lot of the Country Inn and Suites towards the Red Roof Inn and then into the woods. Once apprehended, he refused to give his name to officers.
Strozier is charged with felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and obstructing law enforcement.
He is also charged with misdemeanor driving while license suspended, possession of drug related objects and a window tint violation. He remained in jail without bond Wednesday afternoon.