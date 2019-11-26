A Cedartown man remained in jail without bond Tuesday afternoon without bond after a traffic stop led to several drug charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Willie James Lee, Jr., 45, 230 Plantation Ave., was arrested following a traffic stop on Chateau Drive for a tag light violation and drugs were discovered during a search. He also had an outstanding warrant from Alabama.
Lee is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance and fugitive from justice. He is also charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana, possession of drug related objects, drugs not in the original container and a tag light violation.