A Gilmer County man was arrested Sunday evening after police say a handgun in his possession was reported stolen. A Tennessee man, also in the vehicle is facing drug charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Justin Matthew Forrister, 24, of 322 Harold Pritchette Road in Ellijay, was arrested on Old Dalton Road near Jones Mill Road when a traffic stop led to the discovery of a stolen firearm.
The .380 caliber handgun had been previously reported stolen out of Polk County, Tennessee.
Forrister is charged with felony theft by receiving stolen property, and misdemeanors driving with suspended license and failure of tire requirements on the vehicle he was driving.
Another man in the vehicle was arrested after a glass smoking pipe and methamphetamine was found in his possession.
Matthew Dee Wooten, 40, of 3144 Hwy. 68, Turtletown, Tennessee, is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine.
Both men were being held Monday on a $5,700 bond.