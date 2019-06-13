A Rome man was arrested late Wednesday evening after police found drugs during a traffic stop.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Kennon Franklin Jackson, 47, or 525 W. 13th St., Apt. 806, was stopped near the Mobile station, 6 shorter Ave., for a broken brake light. During a K-9 search of the vehicle, Jackson dropped a glass pipe with cocaine residue, nearly harming the dog.
Jackson remained in jail without bond Wednesday, charged with felonies possession of cocaine and abandonment of a dangerous drug. He is also charged with misdemeanor possession of drug related objects.