Traffic stop leads to arrest of two with oxycodone
A traffic stop for a seat belt violation has resulted in the arrest of two local women on felony drug charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
April Christine Duncan, 43, of 11 Dixie Park Road, was stopped near the intersection of U.S. 27 North and Walenda Drive for not wearing a seat belt. County police found several oxycodone pills on her.
A passenger, Candice Lynn Stanley, 25, of 1244 Old Summerville Road, had both oxycodone and Xanax pills on her. Duncan was charged felony possession of the Schedule II drugs and a misdemeanor for the seat belt violation while Stanley faces two felonies for possession of the Schedule Ii and Schedule IV controlled substances.