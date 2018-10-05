Traffic stop leads to a pair of meth arrests
A Floyd County police officer stopped a suspicious vehicle on Jones Mill Road and ending up arresting a couple on felony possession of methamphetamine charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Kyle Travis Chapman, 26, of 129 Blue Holly Drive, Calhoun and Courtney Nahcole Roark, 25, of 189 Maplewood Drive, Rome were found in possession of both methamphetamine and marijuana following the traffic stop Thursday afternoon at the Armuchee Park just north of the Rome airport.
When the officer approached the aroma of marijuana was strong, prompting a search of the vehicle which recovered the drugs along with smoking pipes and needles.
In addition to the felony possession of meth charge, both were charged with misdemeanors for possession of marijuana and drug related objects.
Both are being held in the Floyd County Jail without bond.