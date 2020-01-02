A Rome man remained in jail without bond Thursday afternoon after a traffic stop led to a felony drug charge.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Michael Eugene Garrett, 53, of 189 Ward Mountain Road, was stopped near the intersection of Calhoun Road and Atteiram Drive for a cracked window, along with tag and seat belt violations.
During the stop, Garrett was found in possession of several Oxycodone pills without a prescription. He is charged with felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and misdemeanor driving without a license.