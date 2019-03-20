A Rome man and Cartersville woman were each in jail on a $10,100 bond Wednesday morning after a traffic stop led to drug arrests.
According to Floyd County Jail/ Rome Police Department reports:
Richard Lee McLemore, 36, of 26 Dwyatt Street, and Latrisha Marcelle Brock, 34, of 101 Old Tennessee Road, were occupying a vehicle parked at a Brown Street address near Olmstead Street. McLemore, the driver, was found to have a suspended drivers license as well as an active warrant. Searches of the individuals as well as the vehicle yielded a number of suspected drugs and drug related items.
McLemore and Brock are each charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, and misdemeanors possession of less than one ounce of marijuana, possession of drug related objects. Additionally, McLemore is charged with a misdemeanor windshield violation, suspended registration, expired tag and suspended license.