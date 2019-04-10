A Rome man was arrested Tuesday afternoon on drug and traffic charges after an accident.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Tylan Dwight McCluskey, 19, of 400B 19th Street, was involved in a traffic accident in front of O'Charley's while failing to yeild the right-of-way while entering Turner McCall Blvd.
Responding officers detected an odor of marijuana and sent for a k-9 unit which ultimately alerted to a small baggie containing 3.8 grams of crack cocaine laying beside the vehicle of the accused.
McCluskey is charged with felony possession of crack cocaine, and misdemeanors driving with a suspended license and failure to yield right of way. He was being held on a $5,700 bond Wednesday.