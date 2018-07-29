Tools reported stolen at Colosseum Escape Rooms
Rome police are investigating a break-in at Colosseum Escape Rooms and the theft of more than $1,600 worth of power tools.
According to police department reports:
The burglary at the recreational venue at 608 Broad St. was discovered early Saturday. The owner discovered the garage door ajar and a large hole in the ceiling when he arrived to work on the maze experiences in the building.
A walk-through of the premises revealed multiple tools missing from a back room, including a Makita circular saw, $140; Makita power drill, $279; DeWalt power saw, $200; Makita reciprocating saw, $120; a compressor/nail gun, $150; a security camera, $100; and a Stihl chainsaw, $700.