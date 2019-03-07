Two Rockmart and a Aragon woman were arrested outside Dollar General and charged with having drugs and drug related items in their car.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jennifer Ann Locklear, 33, of 204 Forrest Court, attempted to steal items from Dollar General and was found in possession of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and pills not in an original container.
Kimberly Ann Lowery, 33, of 658 Aragon Taylorsville Road, and Davida Samantha Taylor Perry, 24, also of 204 Forrest Court, were both in a car which contained methamphetamine and a glass pipe.
The trio are charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and a misdemeanor charge of possession of a drug related object. Locklear faces additional misdemeanor charges of shoplifting and drugs not in an original container.