Three vehicle wreck involving motorcycle at Hwy. 53 at Hwy. 140
UPDATE: There are no serious injuries, no patients taken to the hospital. Four vehicles were involved: a red Ford Ranger, a red Harley Davidson, a black Hyundai Sonata and a Honda CRV. Southbound traffic is flowing, while northbound traffic is detouring around the scene through the gas station by the intersection as of 4:12 p.m.
Traffic is blocked at the intersection of Hwy. 53 at Hwy. 140 after a three vehicle wreck involving a motorcycle. Initial reports indicated the driver of the motorcycle was okay. A truck is flipped and another vehicle is in a ditch. Both vehicles appear to have sustained serious damage.