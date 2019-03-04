Three Rome residents were jailed early Monday morning, each facing multiple drug charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jonathan Adam Riddle, 33, of 100 Calhoun Ave., was at an apartment on Redmond Circle around 5:21 a.m. Monday morning after he was found in possession of a clear bag of methamphetamine, a pipe and a syringe also containing meth.
Also arrested were Dennis Frederick Cash, 44, of 443 Mountain View Road, and Rebecca Paulette Clayton, 29, of 2081 Blacks Bluff Road.
All three are charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, as well as misdemeanor possession of drug related objects and a probation violation.
Additionally, Clayton and Riddle are charged with misdemeanor probation violation, while Cash is charged with felony crossing guard line with contraband.