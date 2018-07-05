Three injured in wreck in front of Redmond Regional
Rome Police Officer John Hunter said Shannon Garrett, 43, of Cartersville, was behind the wheel of a Dodge Journey which was west bound on Redmond Road when Garrett attempted to make a left turn off Redmond Road onto John Maddox Drive in front of a PT Cruiser, eastbound on Redmond, driven by Olivia Cummings, 39, of Rome.
Cummings vehicle hit the Garrett vehicle in the passenger side, knocking it onto its side, causing the Journey to hit a Nissan Rogue that was stopped at the red light on John Maddox Drive.
The driver of the Rogue was identified as Phillip Jarrell, 67, of Cedartown.
Garrett, Jarrell and Deborah Jarrell, also of Cedartown, were taken to the Redmond emergency room for treatment of visible injuries where all three were treated and released.
Hunter said that Garrett would be cited for failing to yield the right of way.