Three Rome residents have been jailed after their arrest for allegedly possessing methamphetamine in the wake of traffic stop at Booze Mountain Road and Park Avenue.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jennifer Michelle Ford, 35, of 1347 Redmond Circle, Donnie Frederick Cash, 44, of 24 Dodd Blvd., and Jonathan Ryan Bannister, 28, of 5 Ridgeway Drive, were all charged with possession of methamphetamine. Ford was also charged with felony possession of dangerous drugs and possession of drug related objects, while Bannister was also cited for possession of dangerous drugs.
Bond was set at $10,100 for Cash, $5,700 for Ford while Bannister was being held without bond.