An investigation by agents of the Rome-Floyd Metro Drug Task Force has resulted in three arrests and the seizure of methamphetamine and marijuana.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Terry Leon Busby, 54, David Lee Gilmore, 50, and Tammy Lee Napolitano, 52, all of 210 E. Twentieth St., were taken into custody at the residence between 1:00 and 1:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon following the execution of a search warrant.
Quantities of meth, marijuana and lorazepam were recovered from the home along with a .22 caliber revolver and various drug-related paraphernalia.
Gilmore is charged with felonies for possession of meth with the intent to distribute and possession of a schedule IV controlled substance for the lorazepam. He also faces a misdemeanor for possession of drug related objects.
Busby is charged with felonies for possession of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon along with misdemeanors for possession of marijuana and possession of drug related objects.
Napoletano is charged with felony possession of meth and misdemeanors for possession of marijuana and drug related objects.