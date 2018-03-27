You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Three charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute

Rome police took three men into custody on felony drug charges at a location on Turner McCall Boulevard early Tuesday morning, reports stated.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Conner Andrew Brock, 22, of 1670 Morrison Campground Road was carrying approximately half a pound of marijuana and a large amount of cash. Brian Antonio Stroud, 20, of 206 Regents Park, Stockbridge was found with more than an ounce of marijuana, a digital scale with marijuana residue and a small amount of cocaine. Kennedy Blake Gossett, 23, of 66 Hill Minshew Road, Cave Spring, was carrying more than an ounce of marijuana in a clear plastic bag.

All three were arrested at 840 Turner McCall Boulevard around 12:15 Tuesday morning.

Stroud, Brock and Gossett are all charged with felony possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana with the intend to distribute. Gossett was also charged with a misdemeanor for possession of drug related objects while Stroud was also charged with felony possession of cocaine and a misdemeanor for possession of drug related objects.

All three were being held in the jail without bond Tuesday morning.

Comments disabled.