Three charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute
Rome police took three men into custody on felony drug charges at a location on Turner McCall Boulevard early Tuesday morning, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Conner Andrew Brock, 22, of 1670 Morrison Campground Road was carrying approximately half a pound of marijuana and a large amount of cash. Brian Antonio Stroud, 20, of 206 Regents Park, Stockbridge was found with more than an ounce of marijuana, a digital scale with marijuana residue and a small amount of cocaine. Kennedy Blake Gossett, 23, of 66 Hill Minshew Road, Cave Spring, was carrying more than an ounce of marijuana in a clear plastic bag.
All three were arrested at 840 Turner McCall Boulevard around 12:15 Tuesday morning.
Stroud, Brock and Gossett are all charged with felony possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana with the intend to distribute. Gossett was also charged with a misdemeanor for possession of drug related objects while Stroud was also charged with felony possession of cocaine and a misdemeanor for possession of drug related objects.
All three were being held in the jail without bond Tuesday morning.