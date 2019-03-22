Three people have been charged with possession of methamphetamine after Rome police stopped a suspected stolen vehicle on Turner McCall Boulevard.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Tyler Mitchell Morgan, 23, of 5900 County Road 8, Piedmont, Ala.; Audrey May Fisher, 24, of 1024 First Ave., Center, and Stephen Herman Franks, 34, no permanent address, were all in a vehicle that was stopped in the 1400 block of Turner McCall Boulevard on Thursday afternoon.
Police found a syringe with suspected methamphetamine inside the vehicle.
All three are charged with felony possession of meth and a misdemeanor for possession of drug related objects. Morgan is also charged with a felony for theft by receiving stolen property with respect to the motor vehicle.