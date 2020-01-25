Three individuals remained in jail Saturday without bond following drug related arrests at a Burnett Ferry Road address.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Michael Tyler Spears, 22, and Jacqueline Diane O'Leary, both of 215 Burnett Ferry St., and Marvin Jerome Burns, of 1303 Alexis Road in Center, AL, were arrested during the execution of a search warrant.
All are charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and possession of a Schedule I controlled substance. Spears and O'Leary are charged with probation violations as well as drugs not in the original container. Burns is additionally charged with possession of marijuana.