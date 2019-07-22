Three people were arrested on Rebecca Street in Coosa Monday around 11:25 a.m. and charged with felony possession of methamphetamine.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Bobby Joe Waits, 47, of 1 Rebecca St.; Cody Vann Ball, 36, of 1001 B Maple Ave.; Jennifer Leigh Clark, 36, no residence listed were arrested. Waits and Ball also face misdemeanor drug related objects charges. was only charged with meth possession. Ball was reportedly in possession of a syringe containing the drug and Waits was reportedly in possession of a smoking device containing the drug.
They both remained in jail Monday evening.