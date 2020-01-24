Rome Floyd Metro Task Force officers have charged two women and a man with felony possession of methamphetamine and forgery in the second degree after their arrest in a vehicle near the intersection of Mark Groves Road and Booze Mountain Road.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Chastity Sheree Cagle, 39, of 317 Portland Rd., Aragon; Tenika Breanna Kelley, 28, of 22 Hopkins Farm Rd., Adairsville and Danny Turner Kelley, 33 of 541 Pleasant Hope Rd., Silver Creek were together in the vehicle Thursday afternoon when a quantity of methamphetamine was found in a smoking device within reach of each of the individuals along with $520 in counterfeit $20 bills.
Tenika Kelley was charged with an additional felony for hindering the apprehension of a criminal for being in the vehicle with a person who had an outstanding warrant. Danny Kelley was wanted for a felony probation violation.
Cagle was also charged with a felony for tampering with evidence after throwing a syringe out of the vehicle.
All three were also charged with misdemeanors for possession of drug related objects.