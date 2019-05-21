Two Rome men and a Calhoun woman are facing charges of selling drugs to cooperating witnesses during 2017 and 2018.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Elisa Shae Highfield, 34, of 178 Cathy Lane, Calhoun, used a cell phone to arrange a sale of methamphetamine to cooperating witnesses. The instances occurred on Aug. 3 and 9, 2017. Highfield turned herself on Tuesday and is charged with two felony possession of methamphetamine charges, possession with intent to distribute and selling methamphetamine. She is also charged with misdemeanor illegal use of a phone.
Cortez Eugene Holloway, 30, of 101 Long Meadow Drive, used a cell phone to arrange the sale of methamphetamine on Sept. 8, 2017. Holloway is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute, selling methamphetamine and misdemeanor illegal use of a phone.
Earnest Lee Daniel, 60, no address given, arranged a sale of methamphetamine in September of 2018. Daniel is charged with felony selling of methamphetamine.