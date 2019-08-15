Two local men and a woman face felony drug charges after Rome Floyd Metro Task Force officers executed a search warrant at a home on Pinecrest Drive.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Scott Allen Baker, 50, of 5 Pinecrest Drive, Joseph John Boyd, 56, of 204 Weathington Drive and Vivian Louise Tucker, 50, of 32 Wet Oak Drive are all charged with felony possession of methamphetamine after officers found meth, loaded syringes and other drug related objects during a search at the Baker home around 2:45 p.m. Wednesday.
All three were also charged with misdemeanor possession of drug related objects.
Tucker also faces charges for possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of drugs not in an original container, criminal trespass, loitering or prowling and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
Boyd also faces a contempt of court charge.