A Georgia State Trooper recovered a felony amount of marijuana and arrested three people in the vehicle after stopping a car in Rome on Saturday morning for a window tint violation.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
The trooper stopped a vehicle near the intersection of East Twelfth Street and East Second Avenue around 12:45 a.m. Saturday. Two bags of marijuana were recovered along with a Smith & Wesson handgun.
Antarius Dante Finley, 24 of 114 Jim Lee Drive, the driver is charged with felony purchase or possession of marijuana, felony possession of a weapon during the commission of a felony and a misdemeanor for the window tint violation.
Passengers Monteco Markeze Johnson, 22, of 500 Wilson Ave., and Marvin Ladell Blackburn, 20, of 34 Shadetree Lane, are both charged with felony possession of a weapon during the commission of a felony, purchase of possession of marijuana and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.