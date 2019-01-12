Rome Police have filed multiple charges against three men after a probable cause search of a vehicle they were stopped in on Mississippi Drive.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Fernando Reyes Cornejo, 20, of 1178 Highway 225, Chatsworth; Luis Estaban Pizano, 18, of 32 Wilma Drive, and Carlos Alberto Jiminez, 18, of 425 Decatur St., were in a vehicle that was pulled over Saturday morning. During a search, police recovered a digital scale and rolling papers were found in plain sight.
Police also recovered a Glock handgun from the center console. The weapon had been reported stolen in Rome back in November. Another weapon with one round loaded in the chamber was recovered from a passenger-side door pocket.
Cornejo was charged with felony theft by receiving stolen property and misdemeanors for possession of a concealed weapon, possession of drug-related objects and possession of alcoholic beverage by a person under the legal age.
Pizaro was charged with misdemeanors for possession of a concealed weapon, for possession of marijuana, possession of alcohol by a person under the legal age and possession of a firearm by a person under the legal age.
Jiminez was charged with misdemeanors for possession of marijuana and possession of alcohol by a person under the legal age.