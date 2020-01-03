Three men were arrested at 45 Elmwood Street in Rome. They are all charged with possession of methamphetamine, heroin, THC vape cartridges, and trafficking.
According to Floyd County Jail Records:
Joshua Dennis Beau Howell, 39, William Kenneth Caruthers, 38, and Dylan Andrew Fowler, 21, were all arrested at Howell's residence.
Inside of the home, police found heroin in excess of four grams, more than one ounce of marijuana, digital scales, and numerous plastic bags. Police also say there was a large quantity of methamphetamine and oxycodone pills.
All of the accused remained in jail Thursday night without bond.