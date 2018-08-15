Three arrested after search of home
Deputies executing an arrest warrant at a home of Elliott Drive arrest-ed three Rome residents after finding synthetic marijuana and pills in the home.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Elizabeth Lee Morrow, 35, and Kaiden Morrow, 17, both of 616 Elliott Drive and Israel Chase Terry, 20, of 37 Hickory Street, were all arrested around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday following a search of the Morrow residence.
Deputies went to the home with a misdemeanor battery warrant for Elizabeth Morrow reported there was a strong odor of marijuana when they got to the home. At that point they obtained a search warrant and a search turned up synthetic marijuana, marijuana and a variety of pills.
Elizabeth Morrow is charged with felony purchase or possession of synthetic marijuana and misdemeanor sale, distribution or possession of dangerous drugs, possession of marijuana, possession and use of drug related objects and drugs not in an original container. She is being held in the Floyd County Jail in lieu of a $5,700 bond.
Kaiden Morrow was released from jail on $3,900 bond after being charged with sale, distribution or possession of dangerous drugs, drugs not in an original container and possession of marijuana.
Terry is also charged with sale, distribution of possession of danger-ous drugs, drugs not in an original container and possession of marijuana He was being held in the Floyd County Jail pending a $3,900 bond.