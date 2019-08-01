A third Atlanta man has been arrested in connection with a string of burglaries in 2015-16 as well as being reportedly connected with a street gang in Atlanta.
According to Floyd County jail reports:
Mario Demitrus Pass, 31, of 175 Holderness St., Atlanta, committed smash and grab burglaries at Chuck’s Corner on Christmas Eve 2015, Garden Lakes Food Mart on May 3, 2016, and E-Z Stop Convenience Store on June 16, 2016.
Pass was with at least one other individual when they smashed a hole in the back wall of Chuck’s Corner using a sledge hammer. He helped in taking $80,000 cash from the business during the burglary and causing over $500 worth of damage.
The Atlanta man is also linked to an incident in 2016 when he and others smashed the front door of Garden Lakes Food Mart taking almost $7,500 in cash and $600 worth of cigarettes. Pass and those who may have been with him caused over $500 worth of damage to the store.
Pass is being charged with breaking into the E-Z Stop Convenience Store on Rockmart Highway, however besides causing damage to the building, reports did not list any stolen goods or property.
Pass is charged with felony RICO charges for his association with an Atlanta street gang to commit the burglaries as well as several racketeering activities. He is also charged with three felony second degree burglaries as well as three felony smash and grab burglaries.
Terry Lorenzo Wheeler, 35, 1141 Oakland Drive, Atlanta, assisted in the Dec. 24 burglary at Chuck's Corner. He was arrested in June and is facing similar charges for other burglaries in the area.