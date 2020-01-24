A Rome man faces felony theft by taking and misdemeanor drug charges after after allegedly taking a victim's phone for several hours Thursday.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Christopher Keith Wilson, 32, of 624 Ashland Park Blvd., took a person's phone and was tracked through a phone finding app for close to two hours before he was arrested at a location on Redmond Circle early Friday morning.
When police took Wilson into custody, they found an unmarked pill bottle with 19 blue tablets believed to be Zoloft.
Wilson is charged with felony theft by taking and misdemeanors for possession of dangerous drugs and possession of drugs not in an original container.