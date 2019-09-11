Tennessee woman charged with identity theft

A Tennessee woman was in jail Wednesday, accused of numerous felony charges connected with identity theft and fraud.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Heather Nichole Crowe, 31, of 2324 Georgetown Road in Cleveland, Tennessee, was brought to Floyd County Tuesday from the Bradley County Jail in her hometown.
Warrants charge Crowe with felony theft by taking; three felony counts of identity fraud; four felony counts of financial transaction card fraud; and felony identity theft fraud using identifying information concerning another person.
Crowe was being held on a $7,900 bond.