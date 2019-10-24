A 33-year-old woman from Cleveland, Tennessee, was charged with fugitive from justice for a warrant out of Cherokee County, Alabama.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Kimberly Marie Smith, of 3498 Tunnel Hill Road, already had a misdemeanor warrant out of Floyd County for a theft by receiving charge from a March 27 incident at Studio 6 Motel in Rome involving the listing of someone else's property valued at less than $1,500.
Cherokee County Sheriff's Office requested she be held in Floyd for a felony warrant on an unspecified charge. She was being held without bond.