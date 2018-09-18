3 teens charged with armed robbery
Three Rome teens were in jail without bond Tuesday night after being accused of forcing their way into a Cave Spring Road home and using a firearm to steal marijuana from the victim.
According to Floyd County Jail report:
The names of the three teens — ages 14, 15 and 16 — were redacted from the felony arrest warrants since they are juveniles. They are each charged with felony armed robbery. The 14-year-old and 15-year-old were arrested Monday while the 16-year-old was taken into custody Tuesday, following an investigation by Floyd County police.
On Sept. 11, around 8:25 p.m., the three boys entered the home in the 1200 block of Cave Spring Road without the victim’s permission. A firearm was then pulled to intimidate the victim into giving over less than an ounce of marijuana.
The three boys were being held in the youth detention center at the jail.