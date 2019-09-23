After several reported instances of teenagers causing disruptions downtown, Rome police resorted to using a van to round up as many as possible before calling parents to come pick them up.
A Rome police report said around 9 p.m. Saturday there were reports of large groups of juveniles blocking cars and getting into fights. When Sgt. Chase Burnes arrived downtown he dispersed a large group of juveniles from blocking the exit of a parking deck and was almost hit by two teenagers riding on a bike down the wrong side of the road.
Burnes stated in his report that several people were leaving the Rome Shakespeare Festival on the Town Green due to a disturbance during the performance. Gail Deschamps, founder of the Rome Shakespeare Festival, said the main disturbance from Saturday night was an individual who was playing the trumpet and cursed during the show.
“It was handled well,” Deschamps said. “I am proud for how we handled it.”
The festival founder said in the four years of the festival this was the first time there was ever any interruption. Despite the minor disturbance Saturday night the show will go on.
Deschamps did notice the numerous youth around the green Saturday evening however, and said there were many of them being loud around town. The police report from Saturday night states a group of juveniles followed one of the organizers from the festival to her car where they surrounded the vehicle and would not let the individual leave.
Deschamps said she did not hear about this incident, but did talk some about the growing issues unsupervised youth are bringing to the downtown area.
“I’m not sure what Rome is going to do about it,” Deschamps said. “But it is bad for business.”
According to the police report, Burnes was approached by a downtown business owner who said every weekend business suffers from the untended youth who roam the downtown area. As they were speaking, a Summerville man approached Burnes and suggested an earlier curfew- the current curfew is 11 p.m.
A Floyd County Sheriffs Office deputy was dispatched to the Town Green after 9:30 p.m. to break up a fight between four 15-year-olds. The four were banned from the area and parents had to come pick them up. Another fight in the 300 block of Broad Street came over the scanner just after 10 p.m. where a teenage male had reportedly started fighting a teenage female. After one jumped on his car, a man told the juveniles to get off and the group confronted him.
The man did not want to file a report and the 911 call came from an owner of a loft downtown. The complainant said this was a weekly occurrence and a second person walked up and told officers they were going to sell their lofts due to the weekly disturbances.
“Where are these kid’s parents,” Deschamps asked. “Rome is going to get a reputation.”
Burnes reported he cruised Broad Street asking groups to move along and reminding them of the curfew. At 11:15 p.m. Pfc, Nick Harrell received a text message from another officer about a group of 75 juveniles on Third Avenue and West First Street. Harrell got the police transport van the Rome police began driving up and down Broad Street rounding up the teenagers.
Officers rounded up around 10 of the juveniles and took them to the Rome Police Department where they were picked up by their parents. Officers advised the parents of the teenagers from Broad Street, as well as the ones found on the Town Green after 1 a.m., of the 11 p.m. curfew and that they will be charged in the future.