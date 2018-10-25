Police say they arrested a teenager on Thursday morning who allegedly brought several weapons and drugs onto Rome High School grounds.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Kaleb Logan Broadaway, 17, of 4 Kirkwood St., brought a machete, double edged knife and a BB gun onto Rome High School property. When searched he was also found to be in possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
Broadaway is being charged with three counts of felony possessing a restricted weapon on school grounds and misdemeanor possession of marijuana, less than an ounce.