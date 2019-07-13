A Rome teenager who was stopped for running a stop sign in South Rome and a K-9 unit sniff of the vehicle turned up a quantity of marijuana.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Kristopher Malik Strickland, 17, of 1 Ken Court, was arrested by Rome Police and faces a felony charge of crossing the guard line at the jail with marijuana after an additional quantity of the substance was found inside his shoe when he was searched inside the jail.
Strickland is also charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana and possession of drug related objects.