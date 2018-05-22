Teen killed in wreck on Wayside Road
A Floyd County teenager was killed in a wreck near the intersection of Wayside Road and Mango Road northeast of Rome on Tuesday morning. The teen was identified as Caleb Keller, 18, a senior at Model High School.
Floyd County police Public Information Officer Jerome Poole said that Keller was eastbound in a Honda Accord around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. He rounded a curve near the intersection, hit some loose gravel and lost control of his vehicle. Keller struck a Chevrolet 3500 pickup truck driven by Larry Wendell Fincher, also of Rome, head on.
Fincher was trapped inside the wreckage of his truck and had to be pried free by fire rescue personnel before he was transported to Redmond Regional Medical Center. Hospital spokeswoman Andrea Pitts said Fincher was treated in the emergency room for relatively minor injuries and discharged Tuesday afternoon.
According to a Twitter post from the Floyd County Schools, the school will provide grief counselors at the school tomorrow and for the rest of the week.