A 19-year-old Rome youth is facing a single drug-related felony after his arrest early Saturday morning.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jose M. Alcauter-Mendez, 19, of 15 Presley St., was arrested near the intersection of Butler and Harper around 3 a.m. Saturday.
Police recovered multiple bags of marijuana from the vehicle along with a grinder containing marijuana residue as well as a scale with marijuana residue.
Alcauter-Mendez was charged with felony possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute along with misdemeanors for possession of marijuana, possession of drug-related objects and failure to obey a traffic device.